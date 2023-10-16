Skip to Content
California News

California railroad yard catches on fire, no injuries reported

By
today at 7:52 AM
Published 7:42 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California railyard fire sent a plume of smoke into the sky as it burned in central Bakersfield Sunday.

The black smoke could be been seen from across the city.

Local fire crews were on scene during the Sunday overnight hours into Monday morning to maintain the fire, which was a burning pile of wood.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and air quality tests found no toxic levels detected in the area.

It's not yet clear what started the fire, and investigators say that no arrests have been made in connection to the blaze.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

