California Starbucks goes on one-day strike

By
today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:46 AM

BERKELEY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - In Berkeley, Starbucks emplyees walked off the job Friday, demanding safer working conditions. The Starbucks was located on Shattuck Avenue near Kittredge Street.

The union called for functioning lights in the storage room, a working air conditioning, permission to close the store if it gets too hot, and a change in dress-code enforcement.

"This store is full of students, like pre-law students UC berkeley students, you really think your not gonna get any push back thats ridiculous," said Stacy Robles, a shift lead for Starbucks.

The company was reached out for comment on the one-day strike, but the only response was an automatic reply that their press offices were closed for the weekend.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

