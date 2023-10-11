Jewish community in California hold peace prayer

FRESNO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of people gathered at Fresno's Temple Beth Israel to pray for peace. It's the same temple where someone apparently threw a rock through synagogue's door earlier in the day.

The Jewish community in Fresno raying for peace in light of the terror attacks in Israel by the extremist group Hamas and the hate incident at Temple Beth Israel.

"We've been pouring our hearts out to the community in Israel, where many of us have family and friends and we were concerned there would be repercussions here," said Rabbi Richard Winer of Temple Beth Israel.

Rabbi Winer said they were still devastated to hear the news.

Other hate crime at Noah's Ark

The Fresno Police Department (FPD) said early Tuesday morning, someone threw rocks at the synagogue's door, breaking the glass. While no one came in, he's still disappointed.

"It's just one more hit, you know? A broken window does not compare to what our friends and family are going through," Rabbi Winer expressed.

Police still trying to determine if the suspect involved in the hate incident was the same person they arrested in for the hate crime hours earlier at Noah's Ark, where glass was broken there as well, and the suspect allegedly leaving a letter threatening Jewish businesses.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer came to the prayer event Tuesday night, and said detectives started working as soon as they found out.

"Not only were they able to identify the individual, they made the arrest [Tuesday] evening," Dyer shared.

Fresno PD will continue to investigate both hate crime incidents.