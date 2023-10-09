Pursuit in California ends in police arresting suspect

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A lengthy pursuit with a suspect wanted for driving aggressively came to a sudden end in Sun Valley on Sunday.

The crash ended at around 9:45pm, when the driver slammed into the rear of another uninvolved vehicle and careened into a wall off the side of the 170 Freeway near the Roscoe Boulevard on-ramp.

Aerial footage showed the suspect could be seen as he exited the car and began to grab things from inside of the car.

A Sun Valley Police Department officer deployed a K-9 to assist with the arrest.

Throwing items out of the car

As the pursuit continued, with the suspect driving extremely slow along the freeway, police are said to have used the K-9 once before, though he drove away. He could also been seen throwing various items out of the car as the continued to lead officers.

The vehicle that the suspect was driving sustained considerable damage in the crash, and the front bumper was seen hanging onto the road and all of the airbags had been deployed.

It was unclear if the other driver was injured in the crash.

Traffic in the area was expected to be backed up until the investigation concluded.