Two men dead, three injured in California shooting

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting in Inglewood Saturday afternoon.

L.A. County Fire said the shooting occurred just after 4:30pm in a parking lot.

The victims, described only as men in their 50s, were inside a vehicle when shots rang out.

Of the three surviving victims, one reportedly suffered critical injuries. The other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no immediate reports of arrests, and it was unclear what caused the shooting, but Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting may have been a planned attack.