Jewish community in Sacramento react to Israel attacks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Sacramento rabbi is providing comfort to her community while worrying about her own family in Israel.

It comes amid the ongoing attacks by Hamas in the country.

"I've been texting every person I know in Israel, seeing how they are and making sure they're safe," said Rabbi Mona Alfi of the Congregation B'nai Israel.

One of those loved ones in israel is Rabbi Alfi's own 20-year-old son. He arrived in Tel Aviv Thursday the day before the surprise attacks.

"Luckily, he's staying with family that has a bomb shelter," Rabbi Alfi shared.

Calculated

Rabbi Alfi says the community has been celebrating Jewish High Holidays.

"It's a day of celebration for studying the torah. We take the whole year to read the five books of moses and this is the ending and the beginning of that cycle," Rabbi Alfi explained.

Sunday is Simchat Torah, a joyous celebration now marred by the brutal attacks.

Rabbi Alfi believes the hamas timing of the attacks is calculated, taking place on the same day of violence that killed more than 2,600 Israelis in 1973.

"From what I'm hearing from my friends in Israel, this feels worse than the Yom Kippur war and it's actually the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war yesterday. This is worse," Rabbi Alfi expressed.

Time for another round of Middle East peace talks

Rabbi Alfi calls this latest attack brutal, focusing on the Israeli people.

"It's Israel's version of 9-11. They were caught unaware...These are not military bases being attacked these are all civilian centers," Rabbi Alfi spoke.

Rabbi Alfi says it's time for another round of Middle East peace talks to last once and for all, before losing more innocent Israelis and Palestinians.

"It's been quiet, but there needs to be a real peace. This underscores why there needs to be real negotiations between all sides," Rabbi Alfi further added.