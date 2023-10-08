Jewish community in Los Angeles react to Israel attacks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fear, anger and sadness. That's the reaction to the attack on Israel by the Jewish community in Southern California.

As they head to temple this weekend, Jewish people in Southern California remain on high alert after terrorist attacks in Israel.

"I have never in my life seen an attack with such levels of savagery," said Aaron Cohen, a former member of Israel's counterterrorism unit.

Cohen said the door-to-door slaughter of innocent women and children by Palestinian militant group Hamas comes during the Jewish celebration of Sukkot and just one day after the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

"I believe that that particular style of attack was mirrored in order to be able to send a psychological message, which is, 'We're going to get you when your defenses are down,'" Cohen spoke.

Increased police presence

Both the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police Departments said they've increased patrols around synagogues as the holiday continues through Sunday.

"Harvesting those relationships with the Jewish community to ensure that extra patrol gets dialed up as needed, especially when we've got high conflict situations like we're seeing now in the Middle East, which could result in copycat attacks," Cohen explained.

Video captured showed visible security and bag checks outside of a Beverly Hills synagogue, but no one heading to worship said they felt safe to talk on camera.

"I don't know of anyone who's canceling, because canceling means the terrorists win. But there will be moments of solidarity, moments of quiet, moments of prayer," said Rabbi Noah Farkas, President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

Rabbi Farkas said he worries the attacks could spark some to lash out against Jews here at home while adding, "We're expecting there to be reprisals here in LA against visibly Jewish people, homes and businesses. So, our community security initiative that monitors all of this is on high alert and fully activated at the moment."

Not to skip out on the holiday

In a statement, Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold says, "We are appalled by this act of terrorism, by Hamas against the citizens and civilian communities in Israel. We stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act."

"There are extra cars out there. Keeping an eye out for anomalies [that] don't fit the specific baseline that we're used to seeing in those particular areas," Cohen further added.

Cohen urged families not to skip out on the holiday.

"I don't think fear will solve the problem. We need to go pray. We need to be with our families. We need to be with our friends. Let's eat, let's celebrate, let's break bread," Cohen expressed.