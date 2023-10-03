Two kids drowned, one rescued from a daycare pool

SOUTH SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two children drowned, and a third was rescued from a pool at a Northern California daycare.

Emergency workers were called to the Happy Happy Daycare in South San Jose at about 9:00am Monday morning.

All three children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but two died. The condition of the third has been changed to non-life threatening.

An investigator with the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office will work with law enforcement to determine if any crimes were committed and if anyone should be charged.