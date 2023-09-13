Skip to Content
California commercial building erupts in flames, no injuries reported

today at 6:09 AM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A commercial building erupted in flames in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene Tuesday and began fighting the fire. Smoke could be seen from the skies, as a three-story building continued to burn.

Crews were forced to fight the fire from the outside, due to the size of the flames. The building was housing what firefighters called "dense storage," which helped fuel the flames.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

