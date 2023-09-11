Skip to Content
California News

Morocco native in California speaks out on earthquake

By ,
today at 8:02 AM
Published 8:08 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Morocco native, who is a cook at "Casablanca Moroccan Kitchen" in Hollywood, is speaking out on how his family is still in Morocco after the county was rocked by a earthquake.

Mouhssine Elguerch came to the United States in 2018, and he says his family is still there. They've been too scared to go back into their home and are among those sleeping outside.

"It's not that I'm worried. People...they lost their lives, their family, their...everything which they have. People in the mountain...right now, they can't reach out the people in the mountain who they are under the ground. It's sad," Elguerch expressed.

Elguerch said the buildings there can't withstand strong earthquakes. He also said he's grateful for all the aid that his home country is receiving.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content