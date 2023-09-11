Morocco native in California speaks out on earthquake

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Morocco native, who is a cook at "Casablanca Moroccan Kitchen" in Hollywood, is speaking out on how his family is still in Morocco after the county was rocked by a earthquake.

Mouhssine Elguerch came to the United States in 2018, and he says his family is still there. They've been too scared to go back into their home and are among those sleeping outside.

"It's not that I'm worried. People...they lost their lives, their family, their...everything which they have. People in the mountain...right now, they can't reach out the people in the mountain who they are under the ground. It's sad," Elguerch expressed.

Elguerch said the buildings there can't withstand strong earthquakes. He also said he's grateful for all the aid that his home country is receiving.