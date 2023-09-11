Skip to Content
California fire department hosts public September 11 memorial breakfast

September 11
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Sunday, the El Segundo Fire Department (ESFD) hosted a public September 11 memorial breakfast to remember the sacrifices by first responders who bravely rushed into the fiery twin towers.

The pancakes were donated to the station and there was no charge to anyone who wanted to participate, according to KCBS.

"It is very important to know that history, to know that people actually made the ultimate sacrifice, which is tragic. But at the same time, it shows the resolve of our country and our service that we provide for each and every community throughout the nation," said Battalion Chief Casey Snow for ESFD.

