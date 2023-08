LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An early-morning fire in downtown Los Angeles sent flames and smoke into the air.

The fire broke out just before 6:00pm Pacific time In a building in the city's Fashion District.

Flames quickly spread throughout the building and led to a partial collapse in spite of firefighters' efforts.

The building was said to House Ruby Textile, a business which sells towels, blankets and rugs.

No one was hurt.