U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest Mexican citizen for attempted drug smuggling

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a citizen from Mexico for attemping to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint on August 25.

According to a press release, the arrest occurred at 3:30am when the driver, a 33-year-old Mexican citizen who is also a lawful permanment resident, approached the inspection area of the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said when an agent approached the vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, they noticed the driver "exhibiting signs of nervousness" during the inspection. After that, the agent asked the driver to pull off the road for a through examination.

Courtesy: Customs and Border Protection

During the secondary examination, CBP said a canine team alerted to the Santa Fe's trunk space and discovered eight aluminum-wrapped packages hidden within the car. The agents then tested the packages, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Soon after, the agents arrested the driver and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). CBP said the total weight of the methamphetamine was over 157 pounds, and has an estimated street value of $236,000.

"Good job to the Indio Agents for not allowing these toxic drugs to hit the street in the first place" said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. "This is yet another prime example of how robust, forward leaning border security halts dangerous people and things before they can kill and maim Americans."