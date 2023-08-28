California school district president sparks controversy

ROCKLIN, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The President of the Rocklin Unified School District has sparked outrage after calling for “Christ-centered” and “family-focused” parents to join a committee that will help determine district curriculum.

Controversy over calls for religion in public school curriculum as Rocklin Board President Julie Leavens Hupp posted on her campaign Facebook page saying in part, "We need as many Christ-centered, family focused parents as we can get."

The message aimed at attracting parents to new curriculum advisory boards, but Rocklin parent Price Johnson says the comment crosses a distinct line in public education.

"You know, right now, I'm frustrated. I'm somebody that believes firmly in the separation of church and state…and so I found that completely inappropriate to appeal to one specific religious demographic," Johnson explained.

Response

Hupp responded to online criticism, with a seperate post, she has asked all faiths and child-loving people to sign up to the school's new advisory boards.

The post comes as Rocklin parents can now take part in a new process to consider science curriculum for third through fifth grades this year.

Last year, Hupp and a board majority voted against science curriculum after some parent pushback. The teacher recommended material was inappropriate.

A spokesperson for the Rocklin Unified School District issued a statement reading, "The district is aware of social media posts made by Board Trustee Hupp...Hupp has always been proud of the diversity of our community and hopes to see it represented in all of our communities."

The explanation is not enough for parents like Johnson.

"I'm frustrated but I want more from our board," Johnson expressed.