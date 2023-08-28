California MMA fighter with severe asthma makes fighting debut

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A MMA fighter in California is stepping into the ring for his debut fight, despite his ongoing battle with a severe form of asthma.

This same illness claimed the life of his cousin when he was just a boy, and now Kent Craig is sharing more about his inspiring story of endurance.

When it comes to mixed martial arts (MMA), physical prowess and mental fortitude reigns supreme, and Craig, an amateur fighter, is making his first debut in the ring.

But what sets him apart is his determination to overcome a chronic illness, something he’s learned at a young age.

"Just keep going, just keep going. Trying to figure it out at a young age. Having my mother try to figure it out with me," Craig shared.

Competitive spirit runs deep

But Craig’s determination stems from a dark past. At the age of eight, his cousin died of an asthma attack, which would plague him for years.

"When he passed away, mentally, I’m like, 'Is that how I'm going to go out?' Craig explained.

But his competitive spirit runs deep as he eventually learned how to manage his asthma and excel in sports.

The tattoos on his arm serves as a constant reminder of his cousin’s spirit, pushing him beyond his own limits.

"It says 'I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it," Craig detailed.

Making the world a better place

As Craig prepares for his upcoming fight, that same sentiment resonates with his coach, Daniel Brito.

"It’s a big step for him. When he first came in here we were just hoping he would make it through the workouts and now he’s gotten to the point where he’s ready to fight. We’re super excited," Brito spoke.

For Craig, his fight doesn’t start in the ring, and definitely does end in it. He hopes his success in the cage extends to make the world a better place for those struggling with the same illness.

"When I saw other individuals, especially the youth going through what I went through, I see myself all over again. So it’s like I *have* to. I have to be that person," Brito added.

"Health and Fitness for Asthmatics"

That’s why he’s starting a non-profit organization aiming to help young athletes.

He calls is "Health and Fitness for Asthmatics.”

As for his illness, he has a direct message to it.

"You’re not going to stop me from doing whatever I’m doing. So, it’s either you get with the program, or you get out of here," Craig remarked.