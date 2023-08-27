Skip to Content
People honor Bob Barker by placing flowers on his Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flowers were placed on television icon Bob Barker's Hollywood Walk of Fame star Saturday.

Barker's longtime publicist, Roger Neal, released a statement on Saturday saying, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest M.C. who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us."

The longtime host of television's "The Price is Right" helped made the series a success, and it became the longest-running daytime game show in TV history in 1990.

Flowers were placed on Barker's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to commemorate the icon.

A producer with the Walk of Fame called Barker "a television legend," and noted his commitment to the Hollywood community.

Barker was 99-years-old.

