SAG-AFTRA rally held in Burbank, several actors address the crowd

BURBANK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Striking actors and their allies rallied Tuesday in Burbank, California. SAG-AFTRA, the actor's union, has been on strike since July 14.

The actors went on strike to demand higher pay and protection from the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

On Tuesday, some of Hollywood's biggest names vowed to stick together and fight for what they believe actors deserve.

"So now, we are called to support the union support the leadership and to stand together for the long haul and to stick to it like a stamp. The studios are always seeing what is and asking why let us continue to dreams things that never were and says why not." Martin Sheen, actor

"And we're tired of these producers going to Wall Street and crowing about their extraordinary profits to justify their obscene personal financial rewards and then turning to use the people who create the value of their entire lives and then telling us that this business just doesn't work anymore...you need to pay us." Bradley Whitford, actor

"It's not ok for other people to benefit from our hard work and sweat it's not ok for other people to benefit while we work 16 hour days it's not ok for other people to benefit while we put our vulnerability and our hearts on the line it's not ok for other people to benefit while we do the hard work that's not ok. We deserve to be paid a fair wage we deserve to be able to have access to health care we deserve to be able to to live a just life we deserve to be protected from machines pretending to be us we deserve to be working artists and devote ourselves to the benefit of others and be paid fairly." Kerry Washington, actor

Also on strike is the Writers Guild of America, representing Hollywood's writers. They have been on strike since May 2. Earlier this month marked the 100th day since they've been on strike.

