Writers’ strike nears 100 days, entertainment industry at standstill

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The entertainment industry remains at a standstill. The writers' strike just hit the 100 day mark, equaling the impasse between Hollywood writers and the studios that ended after 100 days in 2008. And now, the strike's economic impact is rippling throughout the nation.

The start of a new episode in the Hollywood writers strike, 100 days since trading pens for picket signs.

"I never though that we would be here ay this point, not even having heard a negotiation in good faith from the studios," said Sarah Montana, a writer on strike.

The milestone matches the length of the bitter battle between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the studios 15 years ago. But the WGA acknowledges there's no apparent end in sight, with negotiators writing, in a statement, "[The studios] are wholly responisble for the over three-month shutdown of the industry and the pain it has caused workers."

Mutually beneficial

The studios say they want a deal that is mutally beneificial, but maintain the writers are insiting on too much in a rapidly changing media landscape.

"It's unfair to a lot of people," said Jason Velez, Chief Lighting Tech for movies and TV and striking WGA member.

Velez said he's been spending a lot of time at home since the industry went dark.

"It's tough, you know. We all got bills," Velez expressed.

Economic impact

When asked if he's got his and his family's finances, as well as his home finances, all planned out should the strike go on, Velez said, "Yeah, I mean the first thing I did was call my mortgage company. The next thing I did was call anybody who might owe me money."

In California alone, film and television (TV) production accounts for more than 700,000 jobs, and nearly $70 billion dollars in wages.

There was hope for movement last Friday, when WGA and studio negotiators met, but they failed to find a way to restart talks.

Talks between screenwriters and the studios collapsed on May 1. Writers say they want better pay based on success of streaming shows and protections against artificial intelligence (AI).