Cars stuck on flooded roads in a California neighborhood

today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:15 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several cars got stuck on flooded roads in the Sun Valley neighborhood in California on Sunday Night.

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico early Sunday and then crossed into California, where it unleashed heavy rain and turned roads into gushing streams.

Forecasters warned of life-threatening flooding in areas not known for rainfall.

Several cars got stuck in floodwaters in Sun Valley. Authorities say this is a good reminder to avoid driving through flooded areas as anyone cannot see what is under the surface of the water, and moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

