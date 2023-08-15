Skip to Content
California woman donates to family living in Maui

today at 6:47 AM
Published 7:12 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - "I figured, what could West Sac do for Maui and let me just get the word out there?" Christina Ramirez asked.

The answer: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby items, and hairbrushes. Stacked high in plastic bins ready to ship out.

"Brushes, feminine hygiene, clothes: baby clothes, adult clothes, socks underwear," Ramirez listed.

The necessities Ramirez's brother and sister-in-law, who live on Maui, said their community needed, most. They are with their children, and their home is still standing. But, the retired Marine's business, Sea Maui, lost everything but their boat.

"They're able to use the boat to get products to families, help families get to stranded areas, to safer locations," Ramirez explained.

Shipments packed in West Sacramento are paid for by local business, Exotic Auto Recycling.

Then, there's the Amazon Wishlist, made up of items for Ramirez's family, in the middle of the devastation, which she says are most needed.

"If it happened to you, what would you want?" Ramirez asked.

Batteries, tents, and baby formula: New additions to the wishlist as needs have evolved.

"Once [my sister-in-law] told me that the mail was still running, I knew I could help," Ramirez shared.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

