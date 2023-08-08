Skip to Content
William Friedkin, director of “The Exorcist,” dead at 87

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - William Friedkin, the director who won an Oscar for "The French Connection" and shocked audiences with "The Exorcist," has died.

He was 87.

His publicist confirmed in a statement to CBS News that Friedkin died Monday at his home in Los Angeles from heart failure and pneumonia.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sherry Lansing, former chairwoman of Paramount Pictures, and his two sons from previous marriages.

