California authorities rescue semi-truck driver after truck veered off the road

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A semi-truck veered off Highway 88 and overturned in Amador County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near the Mormon Emigrant Trail just after 3:00pm. The truck came to a rest about 100 feet down an embankment, trapping the driver inside.

Crews rushed to the scene to extract the driver from the cab. The driver was airlifted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It's unclear what caused the truck to crash.