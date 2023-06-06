California police investigate apartment deaths

FREMONT, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Fremont police were at the scene gathering evidence Monday. Neighbors said mother and two young children were found dead inside the apartment.

A group of people appeared somber as they gathered on the steps of the Victoria Park Apartments on Inglewood Common in Fremont's Irvington neighborhood.

Crime tape sealed off an apartment where police say a woman and two children were found dead inside. Police cars sat outside the apartment for much of the day.

"This is tragic. This is children, babies. They said they were [one and seven]-years-old, so now we have to mourn the loss of people we don't know and that poor mother who just felt destitute," said Allie Carroll, a neighbor.

Carroll saw police activity at around 1:00pm.

No known threats

While detectives investigate the circumstances, police said there were no known threats to the community.

"I'm sick to my stomach. Makes your tummy hurt...little babies. We need more mental health...we need more mental health in California," Carroll expressed.

Another neighbor, Poppy Hedman, also didn't know the victims. She rode her bike by the complex to bring flowers from her garden.

"I walk my dog past here all the time. I just got home and I saw the news and it just seemed like the right thing to do. It's just neighbors, you know...It's just said," Hedman detailed.