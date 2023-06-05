Californians gather to march on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A march and rally for stricter gun laws was held in San Francisco Saturday.

Hundreds of people walked across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as part of the National "Wear Orange" March to honor victims and survivors of gun violence.

Many carrying signs, and of course, wearing the color orange.

They also gathered in the fog at marin vista point. Some sharing personal stories, and messages of hope. All with a mission of preventing future gun violence.