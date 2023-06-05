Californians gather for Annual West Hollywood Pride Parade

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a big celebration of pride this weekend in West Hollywood.

The festivities kicking off the first weekend of Pride Month.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the Annual WeHo Pride Parade that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion and progress with music, dancing, marching contingents, and colorful floats, rolling down Santa Monica Boulevard.

Pride weekend concludes with an evening concert by Carly Rae Jepsen.