California child attacked while walking to school

WARNING: The video attached contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Security camera footage showed a man intervening after a woman attacked a young girl on the street in South Los Angeles, California, on May 26.

LA resident John Irias rushed over to help a girl who was suddenly attacked by a woman described in news reports as homeless.

The incident was caught by Irias’s security camera.

“I just so happened to be at the right place at the right time to save that little girl,” Irias told Storyful.

"A young girl going to school was randomly and viciously attacked by a homeless woman. I ran over to help but the suspect heard my shouts. The suspect got off the victim only to somehow retrieve some type of weapon. I went for a take down, holding the suspect down left knee on their weapon and my right arm holding the suspects other arm down. I realized I was slashed when I saw blood dripping off my face onto the suspect," Irias added.

"That's someone's child"

Fortunately, Irias's friend came to the rescue.

"My friend Victor nearby heard my shouts to call 911. Victor brought me a first aid kit. I disinfected my face while he held the suspect down in the same position I had them until paramedics and police arrived. The suspect was arrested and my friend Victor drove me to the hospital. I received a few stitches and went on about my day. Luckily I was there, I do this for a living I’m an armed guard at a children’s school. I hope that anybody would’ve stepped in and done the same because I know that’s someone's child,” Irias said.

In an interview with KTLA, Irias said he thought of his own daughter. Irias told Fox 11 the woman was saying racial slurs and making disparaging comments against Latinos.

According to local reports the girl was on her way to school and was shaken after the incident, but continued on to attend.