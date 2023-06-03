Skip to Content
California News

California police chase suspected catalytic converter thief

By ,
today at 7:33 AM
Published 7:38 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Around 2:00pm Friday, Ventura County Sheriff's began a pursuit a black Prius on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

It moved to surface streets shortly after, where LAPD took over and two PIT maneuvers were attempted. The black Prius sustained damage but continued on to Woodland Hills, moving westbound on Ventura Boulevard

A third PIT maneuver disabled the vehicle, ending the pursuit at DeSoto Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

A male driver and female passenger were taken Into custody.

