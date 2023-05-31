Ming-Na Wen receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - "Mulan" actress Ming-Na Wen was immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

In addition to "Mulan," Wen is also known for her role in the 1993 movie "The Joy Luck Club," as well as starring in various "Star Wars" television shows, including "The Mandalorian." Wen also starred in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"I don't feel worthy of this star. I'm not an A-lister. I've never been nominated for any major awards. Although, I was a Disney Legend. I know I've worked hard and consistently for over four decades, I will work even harder still to earn this star," Wen expressed.

During the ceremony, Wen took time out to discuss the ongoing WGA strike, where the actress stated that she fully supported the strike saying, "I have to say something...a real quick word about words. They come from writers. Without writers, there are no stories and therefore, no Hollywood. Without writers, we wouldn't be here. None of us would be here without writers. There would be no Walk of Fame. So I just wanna give a quick shout out to all our writers. Some of them are right in here in this group and I support you wholeheartedly."

Wen received the 2,757th star from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Also in attendance were her mother, husband, daughter and son.

She can currently be heard on the animated series "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," which is a spinoff of the popular "Gremlins" movie franchise.