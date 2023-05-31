California stabbing suspect shot in park by police

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A violent rampage in Long Beach. One person was stabbed and four others beaten, including a toddler.

Police say one man was responsible for it all.

Witnesses say it all started in the playground at Livingston Park, and ended when Long Beach police shot the man who was armed with a screwdriver.

Police shot the suspect shortly before noon in Long Beach's Belmont Shore neighborhood.

One victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.