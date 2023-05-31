Skip to Content
California News

California deputy shot, suspect barricaded

By ,
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:43 AM

SALINAS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Monterey County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while serving an eviction notice Wednesday morning in Salinas, CA, according to KION.

The suspect remained barricaded inside the property, and authorities have told residents to shelter-in-place.

Law enforcement told KION the deputy was shot in the shoulder and side, then rushed to the hospital, but no further details have been released on the deputy’s condition.

"The officer is being treated for his injuries right now. And if, uh, we're hoping that he recovers well, um, we're very optimistic that that's gonna be the case, cuz we have to have, uh, our positive thoughts and prayers. So please pray for him. If you're not a spiritual person, just have happy thoughts and, and uh, just hope the officer continues to, to do well," said Chief Deputy Eddie Anderson.

Video from a KION crew covering the story captured sounds of gunfire as the situation unfolded.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content