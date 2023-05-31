California deputy shot, suspect barricaded

SALINAS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Monterey County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while serving an eviction notice Wednesday morning in Salinas, CA, according to KION.

The suspect remained barricaded inside the property, and authorities have told residents to shelter-in-place.

Law enforcement told KION the deputy was shot in the shoulder and side, then rushed to the hospital, but no further details have been released on the deputy’s condition.

"The officer is being treated for his injuries right now. And if, uh, we're hoping that he recovers well, um, we're very optimistic that that's gonna be the case, cuz we have to have, uh, our positive thoughts and prayers. So please pray for him. If you're not a spiritual person, just have happy thoughts and, and uh, just hope the officer continues to, to do well," said Chief Deputy Eddie Anderson.

Video from a KION crew covering the story captured sounds of gunfire as the situation unfolded.

This is a developing story.