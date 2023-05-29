California beaches experiences high bacterial levels and gloomy weather

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A large number of beaches in Los Angeles (LA) County have warnings to stay out of the water because of high bacterial levels.

The warning stretches from Malibu to Mother’s Beach. This also comes as we have very gloomy weather as we head into Memorial Day and the unofficial start to summer.

“It’s very confusing," said Parker Pal, a LA County resident.

A coastline covered in moody skies can be enchanting in October, but this is the unofficial start of summer!

So, folks on the sand were bundled up.However, there were no "suns out, buns out" in sight.

"Yeah, like we were not that prepared for all the cold," Pal explained.

Swift May-gray to June-gloom

This year, the May-gray to June-gloom transition, at least on the shore, is looking to be swift, with no sunny afternoon break for days now.

“We were expecting to do some water activities and snorkeling in the island, but all of that is out of question because it’s too cold for that," said Kriti Pal, another LA County resident.

Which actually works out because the LA County Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued an advisory about high bacteria levels at eleven beaches from Malibu to Marina del Rey, and near the Santa Monica Pier.

Still, lots of people were in the water, unaware of or unworried by the warning. One lifeguard said she hadn’t heard about any elevated levels, and if there were, they would have put out warning signs, which they did not.

As of Friday though, DPH was still cautioning anyone on the coast in those areas to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean, and instead enjoy some fun in the Marine Layer.

“To me, this is perfect. You know, I was not trying to go into the water. They’re having fun over there, but it’s very nice to have a nice walk," said Anel Roa of Sacramento.