California police pursues shooting suspect riding an ATV

By ,
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:37 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities were in pursuit of a possible shooting suspect near downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect, riding a red ATV, was swerving around uninvolved traffic in the area and quickly cutting turns with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers following closely behind in squad cars.

At around 5:27 p.m., police reported that the suspect bailed from the ATV near the intersection of 53rd Street and Denker Avenue before fleeing behind some homes in the area.

More to come.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

