California News

WGA Strike holds solidarity rally in California

today at 8:44 AM
Published 8:54 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) are continuing to protest for pay and job security.

A crowd gathered in Los Angeles on Friday for a solidarity rally.

Members of the WGA are engaged in the the first Hollywood strike in 15 years. Members are seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other demands.

Writers in attendance for Friday's rally were joined by other groups, including Local Union Number 11 and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 36.

The last Hollywood strike, from the same union, took three months to resolve, and if a strike persists through the summer, fall tv schedules could be upended.

