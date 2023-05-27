Armed robbery suspects lead California officers in pursuit

Skip to Content
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities arrested four armed robbery suspects after a high-speed, cross-county pursuit.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the armed robbery happened outside of a city mall on Friday. Fortunately for the victim, they were able to get a solid description of the car, allowing officers to identify it on the SR-99 Freeway.

Officers began chasing the suspects on SR-99 before it turned into the I-5 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, which continued south to Newhall. The suspects then exited the freeway and bailed from the car outside a nearby ranch.

The suspects began to walk on a trail, passing by cows as they kept an eye out for officers. The suspects evaded the authorities for a short time. However, within the hour officers were surrounding the four suspects.

While one tried to run away into the bushes, the other three surrendered and laid on the ground awaiting officers' commands.

All four were placed in custody.

