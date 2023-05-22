One child dead, another missing after being swept into river

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An eight-year-old girl is dead and a four-year-old boy is still missing after the two were swept away by the fast-moving water in the Kings River Sunday.

Multiple agencies searched the Kings River by air, land, and boat after the Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) received a 911 call around 2:00pm that two kids fell into the rushing water.

"There was a family gathering of some sort and we do know when we got the call there was a family there...Two children did end up in the water one eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy," said Lt. Brandon Pursell of FCSO.

After an hour of searching, deputies found the girl, but say it was too late.

"We put two boats in the water and we had numerous swift water rescue personnel on scene we did unfortunately recover the female deceased under water," Pursell detailed.

There will be consequences

Rescue crews are still actively searching for the four-year-old boy, but he still has not been found.

"We're gonna keep searching. We're not going to give up. We're hopeful, but with the river being what it is, it's not a great chance," Pursell exclaimed.

This drowning comes two months after FCSO closed the Kings and San Joaquin Rivers due to dangerous conditions from the record snow melt. FCSO says this tragedy should have never happened.

"This is exactly why we tell people stay out of the water. You should really have common sense. You should not have children anywhere near this water today under any circumstance," Pursell spoke.

If anyone is seen entering the water, authorities say there will be consequences.

"We're gonna cite you at a minimum. If you have children that your allowing in that water, we're gonna look at child endangerment charges and child neglect charges," Pursell declared.