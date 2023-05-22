Skip to Content
today at 5:59 AM
Published 6:16 AM

Meals on Wheels Gala took place to support senior citizens

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The annual Meals on wheels gala took place in San Francisco Sunday.

The event raises funds to support seniors in need across the city and provide them with a warm meal.

"It's important for us to step up and help them fight that food insecurity...to be part of that security blanket for them," said Rosemary Wong, Board Chair for Meals on Wheels.

The gala raises 1/3 of the nonprofit’s budget providing nearly $700,000 meals for seniors every year. Nearly 600 guests attended the event at the Fort Mason Center.

80 restaurants represented the best of Northern California cuisine, and more than 70 top wineries from Napa and Sonoma Counties.

"It's exciting to get out here and see all the people and do something nice for the community," said Colton Hays, a chef.

Of course, the gala finished with an array of delicious desserts.

