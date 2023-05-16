California residents taken to hospital due to swarm of angry bees

ENCINO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Buzzing. Stinging. And bloodied. An Encino neighborhood terrified by a massive swarm of bees. At least two people were attacked and taken to the hospital.

SkyCal caught the moment an LAPD volunteer officer is swarmed by bees; he tries to swat them away from his face, over and over again. It causes him to lose his balance!

He gets back up, unfortunately bloodied, but is eventually treated by firefighters.

A bee removal company, that showed up after the attack, believed the bees originated from a hive near the roof of a home on Adlon Road in Encino. The bees then swarmed the workers.

"There’s like a cloud of hundreds of bees over there I said 'Oh boy.' That’s why, right away, I put my gear on and they are mad as could be," said one Encino resident.

"Run! Bees!"

LA City Fire confirmed two people, including the volunteer officer, were taken to the hospital after being attacked by the swarm just before 4:00pm Monday.

Neighbor Jerry Spotts was outside when he says he saw a deliver driver being attacked.

"I came to the door and the ups guy was being swarmed and he started saying, "Run! Bees!" And I got hit right in the lip," Spotts described.

Firefighter warned residents to stay inside and close all windows and doors as the bee removal crew sprayed the hive.

Although it not known why the bees began to attack, professionals say its reminder to never try to remove a beehive on your own.