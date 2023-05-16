Anne Heche laid to rest on Mother’s Day weekend

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A tragic Hollywood story has come to an end. Actress Anne Heche, a mother of two boys, was laid to rest Sunday, on Mother's Day.

Heche passed away last August, at the age of 53, following a car crash in Los Angeles where we sustained a traumatic brain injury.

The actress found fame for her roles in "Donnie Brasco," "Volcano," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and the 1998 remake of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho."

Heche was buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, across from Chris Cornell, Johnny Ramone, and Mickey Rooney.