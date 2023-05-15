Oakland teachers strike ends after more than a week

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The teacher's strike in Oakland, California has come to an end.

After more than a week on the picket line, the Oakland Teachers Union reached a tentative agreement with the Oakland Unified School District on all negotiation points.

Officials confirmed early Monday morning that classes for students will resume Tuesday, with Monday serving as a so-called "Transition Day."

Over the weekend, the union said it made major progress in negotiations, coming to an agreement on the "common good" items that have been a sticking point for teacher, including resources for unhoused students, reparations for black students, and efforts to bring shared governance to community schools.

The new deal also includes a 15.5% salary increase for most teachers with an even greater percentage increase for those at the bottom of the salary scale.

It also contains retroactive pay and bilingual stipends for teachers with dual language aptitudes.

Union representatives received the finalized documents from the district late Sunday night for their review, after an initial draft reportedly contains "glaring" errors.

However, the deal is now done ending the strike that began on May 4.