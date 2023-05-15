Multiple victims shot near a California liquor store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that took place Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene near a liquor store just after 10:00pm, and learned multiple people had been shot.

They found two underage victims: A one-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. They were transported to the hospital with at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers later learned two adults were admitted to a hospital with at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.