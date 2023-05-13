California rafting companies express river concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - With the river extremely high this year due to an immense snowpack, river rafting companies are preparing for an epic season of excursions. However, with more water comes more risk, so how are rafting companies preparing so that their customers can have fun safely?

Preparations are underway for river-rafting companies along the South Fork of the American River.

Tyler Soule is the owner of H20 Adventures, one of more than half of dozen rafting companies in Lotus. In more than 11 years, Soule has only seen the river this high a handful of times.

Following near record-breaking snowpack this winter, he’s anticipating an epic season.

“California just feels alive with all the water in it," Soule expressed.

More water, big risks

Right now, the South Fork River is running at more than 5,000 cubic feet of water per second, which is about five times more than last year.

“This time last year, you could walk across the river," Soule described.

But more water brings more risk. Over the past week, the Tulare and Merced County Sheriff’s Office closed-off sections of rivers due to dangerous conditions. But as of now, El Dorado and Placer County’s have not.

“If they were to shut down it would be game-over for the rafting companies," Soule spoke.

Soule knows how dangerous the river can be under these conditions. That’s why he’s taking extra precautions to keep people safe.

Raft with professionals

Along with wetsuits, life jackets, helmets, and rafters must now be at least 12, Soule also added an expert rescue rafter in another boat, in case someone falls out.

The river can be dangerous, and that’s why Soule says it’s critical to raft with professionals.

“If you’re choosing to go rafting with a commercial outfitter, you’re choosing to go with a company that is here to provide you with the safest experience," Soule explained.