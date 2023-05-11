California kitten stuck inside truck, rescued in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A tiny kitten that had gotten stuck in the frame of a truck in Escondido was rescued on Monday, May 8, according to the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

The driver heard meowing coming from his vehicle and, upon further inspection, found the 8-week-old kitten with her head stuck in a hole in the frame of the truck, the SDHS said.

The driver contacted the SDHS, whose staff members sedated the kitten and carefully dislodged her head, they said. The kitten was treated with antibiotics and pain medication and was recovering well, according to the SDHS.

This footage by the San Diego Humane Society shows veterinary staff sedating the black-and-white kitty from underneath the truck, as well as her recovery.