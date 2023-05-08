Moms of striking Hollywood writers join the picket line

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) entered its second week Monday.

Parents and partners of striking writers showed their support by picketing outside Netflix studios in Hollywood. Some had small children in tow, and those kids also carried picket signs, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

"There's no mid-level jobs anymore. So, you are constantly worrying about helping care for your children. You never know what to do for child care. It's just very unstable, like very uncertain," said Sarah Fahgy, a WGA member.

Hollywood writers went on strike last Tuesday when they were unable to reach a deal with studios over issues such as fair wages, streaming residuals, and minimum staffing requirements, according to CBS News Los Angeles.