California man dies while crossing I-5 freeway

PACOIMA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A pedestrian was killed on the I-5 Freeway in Pacoima Sunday, making investigators shut down lanes.

The crash happened near the Laurel Canyon on-ramp to the I-5 interchange with the 118 Freeway around 8:10pm, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The man died at the scene, the CHP reported. The crash shut down the northbound and southbound I-5 near the accident site.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A SigAlert was issued by CHP on the northbound I-5 lanes, north of State Route 118. The lanes will be blocked until future notice, officers said.