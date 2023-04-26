California mother dead, child hospitalized on the way to school
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman has died and a six year old hospitalized after they were hit by a pickup Tuesday.
The truck then slammed into an apartment building.
Witnesses say the woman and child were walking to a nearby school and in the crosswalk when they were hit.
Police say the victims appeared to be a mother and daughter. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
LA's police chief told commissioners Tuesday there were "early signs the man was impaired."