Two four-year-old twins found unresponsive in backyard pool

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles firefighters responded to a home out of Northridge, California when two four-year-old twin boys were found unresponsive in a backyard pool.

While first responders provided CPR guidance over the phone, firefighters arrived to provide additional life support.

They then rushed them to a nearby hospital, where one later died while the other remains in critical condition.

No details on how the incident occurred.