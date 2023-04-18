Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:50 AM

Drag rally planned in California, near Marilyn Monroe statue

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - According to CBS affiliate KESQ/KPSP, controversy on when and where drag performances can happen has taken center stage across the country.

Now, the local drag community is rallying against it in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Desert Stonewall Democrats, the ACLU, and the local drag community will be coming together in front of the Marilyn Statue at 5:00pm Pacific Time to host a Drag4Drag rally.

Drag4Drag is in response to anti-drag legislation being passed, or trying to be passed in at least 15 other states right now.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content