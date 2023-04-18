Drag rally planned in California, near Marilyn Monroe statue

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - According to CBS affiliate KESQ/KPSP, controversy on when and where drag performances can happen has taken center stage across the country.

Now, the local drag community is rallying against it in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Desert Stonewall Democrats, the ACLU, and the local drag community will be coming together in front of the Marilyn Statue at 5:00pm Pacific Time to host a Drag4Drag rally.

Drag4Drag is in response to anti-drag legislation being passed, or trying to be passed in at least 15 other states right now.