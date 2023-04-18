Skip to Content
California News
today at 12:41 PM
Published 12:52 PM

California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband appears in court

SANTA ANA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Southern California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Emily Yue poured drain cleaner into her husband's tea over several weeks last year.

He set up a surveillance camera and took samples of the tea to police. A grand jury indicted Yue earlier this month.

During the hearing, a judge postponed the scheduled arraignment until May 18.

