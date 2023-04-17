Suspect shot near California Grand Prix Sunday

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach near the Acura Grand Prix on Sunday.

Long Beach police officers responded 3rd Street and Elm Avenue around 4:44pm after gun shots were reported in the area.

During a brief search of the area, the suspect was found near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue where he was shot. Police say the suspect received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities said there was ongoing police activity near the Acura Grand Prix and they asked attendees to avoid the area by the Green Gate during the investigation.