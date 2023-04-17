Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 5:56 AM
Published 6:04 AM

Suspect shot near California Grand Prix Sunday

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach near the Acura Grand Prix on Sunday.

Long Beach police officers responded 3rd Street and Elm Avenue around 4:44pm after gun shots were reported in the area.

During a brief search of the area, the suspect was found near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue where he was shot. Police say the suspect received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities said there was ongoing police activity near the Acura Grand Prix and they asked attendees to avoid the area by the Green Gate during the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content