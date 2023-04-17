Californians hold protests in the wake of violent crimes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco residents are gathering for a peaceful protest Sunday to voice their concerns over public safety in the wake of recent violent crimes.

The protest was met with a few vocal counter protestors. While everyone agrees the open air drug markets have to end, no one can agree on how to end them.

A man overdosed and laid on the street Sunday afternoon. It happened half a block away from Richard Perri's art studio.

"This is an example; if the drugs weren't available, it wouldn't happen," Perri said.

Paramedics revived the man with Narcan, and he survived.

"Welcome to 7th and Market Streets. You just witnessed a moment of time that always seem to be this way," Perri expressed.

Darkness and misery outside

The drug dealing and the open consumption happen in front of Perri's studio on a daily basis. While it's full of color in the studio, he says there's a lot of darkness and misery outside.

"The reason why I love painting is because it gives me the opportunity to express myself and add beauty to the world," Perri detailed.

He attended a protest in front of city hall Sunday to hear what solutions people have. Ricci Wynne organized the Save San Francisco protest.

The former drug dealer and addict says his 2019 arrest helped clean him up. He now wants more police and to get rid of all the supervised consumption sites.

"All we're asking for is safe San Francisco streets, for the children, the elderly and the everyday person," Wynne expressed.

But his message did not sit well with a few counter protestors, who want to defund the police and use the money to help the addicts, with one protestor, who declined to give their name, saying, "Safe consumption sites, public housing and jobs."

Take time for thing to improve

The 79-year-old artist says while different sides and politicians argue over solutions, street conditions get worse every day for him and his customers.

"It's very dangerous. People don't want to come in. Causes disruption," Perri spoke.

He doesn't have a solution. But he is fed up.

Many city leaders say they're hiring more police. They think that's one solution, but they say it'll take time for things to improve.